Oh No! Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana opens up about Salman Khan shutting down, “I was giving respect but it was shown that the other person was right”

Season 13 of the show has been one of the most popular and contestant Himanshi Khurana has opened up and made some revelations about the host Salman Khan and the show. She revealed how she was targeted and shown in a bad light.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 15:30
Himanshi

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most watched reality shows on TV. Every season has something new with its new contestants that bring in a new flavor to the show that is mostly embroiled in controversy more often than not. Season 13 of the show has been one of the most popular and contestant Himanshi Khurana has opened up and made some revelations about the host Salman Khan and the show. She revealed how she was targeted and shown in a bad light.

Also Read-OMG! Jacqueline Fernandez and Himanshi Khurana team up for something?

Himasshi said, “When I was talking to Salman Khan and he was confronting me about a few things. It was shown in the show that I was trying to make people fight, my conversation with Rashami was presented in a way that it looked as if I was doing chugli. The moment I was trying to talk I was shut down by the host. I stayed silent not because I was a coward but because I was respecting the senior artist.”

She added, “I was giving respect but it was shown that the other person was right. They did not realise that just because they had power, they were destroying someone’s life. It’s not like I can’t fit but when you get into a fight you will also be targeted. When you are spiritually connected the first thing you notice in yourself is calmness.’

She further added, “I was made fun of, I was mocked for my tone as I used to talk to everyone addressing them as Ji. They did not understand that I was respecting them. I should feel proud that my parents gave me such a good upbringing to address them as ji and dear.”

Also Read-HEART-BREAKING! THIS is what Sidharth Shukla posted last on his social media handles 

BB13 was won by Sidharth Shukla and contestants like Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz became immensely popular after the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Koimoi 


 

Himanshi Khurana Salman Khan Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Rashami Desai Asim Riaz TV news TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 15:30

