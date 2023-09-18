Oh No! Check out Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Winner Elvish Yadav's befeting reply to Arjun Bijlani who indirectly took a dig at him

The social media star is frequently in the news, sometimes for leading an extravagantly lavish lifestyle and other times for working with celebrities on music videos. Following his response to a post by renowned TV actor Arjun Bijlani, the YouTuber is currently trending on social media.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 09:53
Elvish Yadav

MUMBAI: If you have watched Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year, you will be able to identify Elvish Yadav right away. He is the first wild card participant to win the reality TV show, according to the expert. The social media star is frequently in the news, sometimes for leading an extravagantly lavish lifestyle and other times for working with celebrities on music videos. Following his response to a post by renowned TV actor Arjun Bijlani, the YouTuber is currently trending on social media.

Also read: Whoa! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish yadav celebrates his 26th birthday lavishly on a yacht in Dubai

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor posted a cryptic note on the microblogging site concerning Big Boss and how the competitors and their supporters have forgotten how to treat women. He stated, “Big boss karke some people and their fan clubs have forgotten how to respect women. Sad !!”

After the host and actor shared his post, Yadav reposted it and added a comment, “Mujhe Ab Pata Laga Tum Woman Ho.” (I got to know now that you are a woman)

 

 

The internet community has been posting varied responses to their tweets since it became viral. An internet user wrote, “I feel ashamed that I liked you once. Big Boss k winners ka level is going down with every passing season (sic).”

Another one wrote, “Roasting at next next level (sic).” Another user wrote in support of Bijlani, “He took stand for a woman, so he came a woman? Sense?? Logic?? L generation thinking it’s sarcasm or a roast? (sic)”

Another one wrote, “Saddened to see people like him are bigboss winner and influencer of this generation (sic)” One of the user asked Bijlani, “sach mein kya behen? (sic)”

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known television actor who presently plays Shiv Kashyap in the series Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. He is also serving as the host of India's Got Talent 10 concurrently.

Salman Khan's OTT reality program attracted YouTuber Elvish Yadav, age 26, who competed and won. With his victory, Yadav expanded his already sizable and devoted fan base. The youthful influencer said in one of his most recent vlogs that he recently spent Rs. 8 crore on a luxurious home in Dubai and that he recently celebrated his birthday on a yacht in the Middle East. He is currently making headlines for the release of his music video and was recently spotted at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 success party with his fellow participants.

Also read: OMG! Elvish Yadav reveals the shocking reason why Jiya Shankar didn't attend the re - union party

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 09:53

