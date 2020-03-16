Oh No! Check out who wins the competition between Vanraj and Anupamaa in Namaste America

Vanraj will have some other plans, where in his mind he would say that no way Anupama would go to America as a married woman should only be in the kitchen and take care of the house and once freedom is given to them they would take advantage of it.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 14:10
van-anup

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. The show has come out with a prequel of the show titled Namaste America where the show will focus on the life of Anupama seventeen years ago where she had got an opportunity to go to America and she couldn't because the story will involve that. 

Also read Anupama : Shocking! Bapuji falls unconscious lies to Anupama about his health

As we know that Anupamaa's prequel Namaste America has created a lot of buzzes in among the fans. And recently Anupamaa and Vanraj is up with an exciting game which is unmissable. Take a look at the video to see who scores the more numbers and wins the game. Also, let us know in the comments below whom are you rooting for in the comments below. 

Check out the video 

 

 

Also read Anupama: OH NO! Bapuji fears that his worse dream could turn reality, decides to hide the truth about his health

Meanwhile, in the last episode, we saw that, Vanraj will have some other plans, where in his mind he would say that no way Anupama would go to America as a married woman should only be in the kitchen and take care of the house and once freedom is given to them they would take advantage of it.

He vouches that at no cost will Anupama go to America and she would remain here and would take care of the house and his children.

It will be interesting to see how Vanraj would stop Anupama from going to the USA.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupama Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 14:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming TWIST! Savita pledges to stand on one foot till she finds Shreya
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
MUMBAI: Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major' based on the life of national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set...
Deepika to be part of Festival De Cannes jury alongwith Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be a part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of Festival De...
Explosive! Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal warns netizens to stop trolling on social media
MUMBAI: Social media can get ugly. While the platforms are made to share your opinions and connect with the world,...
Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s action series Indian Police Force
MUMBAI: After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi will now be making his entry into Rohit Shetty’s team...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revati checks CCTV footage and fails to find Dev
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
Latest Video