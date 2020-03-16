Oh No! Check out who wins the competition between Vanraj and Anupamaa in Namaste America

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. The show has come out with a prequel of the show titled Namaste America where the show will focus on the life of Anupama seventeen years ago where she had got an opportunity to go to America and she couldn't because the story will involve that.

As we know that Anupamaa's prequel Namaste America has created a lot of buzzes in among the fans. And recently Anupamaa and Vanraj is up with an exciting game which is unmissable. Take a look at the video to see who scores the more numbers and wins the game. Also, let us know in the comments below whom are you rooting for in the comments below.

Meanwhile, in the last episode, we saw that, Vanraj will have some other plans, where in his mind he would say that no way Anupama would go to America as a married woman should only be in the kitchen and take care of the house and once freedom is given to them they would take advantage of it.

He vouches that at no cost will Anupama go to America and she would remain here and would take care of the house and his children.

It will be interesting to see how Vanraj would stop Anupama from going to the USA.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.