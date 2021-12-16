Oh No: Colors’ Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani to go OFF-AIR?

MUMBAI: It was only recently that Colors launched Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani starring Ishita Dutta, Harshad Arora and Karan Suchak.

The show promised to be a breath of fresh air and extremely interesting however, looks like it will bite the dust early this year.

This expensive show is only rating 1.1 TVR, which is not good; hence, such a call was always on the cards. However, the power to have yet to take a final decision quipped our Khabru. When asked about the possible replacement show, our informed fly on the wall whispered that channel mandarins are contemplating whether to air their upcoming Chandigarh-based show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta (Udaariyaan fame) in place of TSBTSP at 9.30 pm or 10.30 pm, the slot which Bigg Boss 15 will vacate. The beginning and end of the Salman Khan-led reality show always marks a significant reshuffle in Colors FPC (programming chart).

Keep reading this space for more information.

