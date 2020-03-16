Oh No! Dev aka Akshay Kharodia gets special treatment from this co-star from Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Fans are loving the bond between the Pandya brothers on-screen. However, the Pandya duo are up with some mischief again. Likewise, in this video, we see that Kinshuk Mahajan aka Gautam is massaging his co-star Dev aka Akshay Kharodia and his reaction will leave you in splits. Take a look at their hilarious banter.

It was earlier seen, that news starts spreading news of Shiva being alive by one drunkard man. Raavi believes him but not Gautam and anyone else from the Pandya family. Seeing Raavi’s belief in Shiva being aliv,e Suman also starts seeing Shiva as her son. Now, when they all reach home, Police also comes to search for Shiva, assuming that Pandya family have cheated them for the sake of compensation.

