Oh No! Fanaa's Zain Imam aka Agastya is in massive trouble due to this co-star; HERE'S WHY

Bulbul notices that the timer is on and she has only 2 minutes to save Agastya so she gets in action mode.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 16:07
zain

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Also read Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Action Mode! Bulbul saves Agastya and the family from the bomb blast

Zain aka Agastya losing his memories and all the high voltage drama revolving around the same. In this, we see that Kishwer Merchant who plays the role of Meera Raichand has shared a glimpse of how Agastya aka Zain Imam is being tortured in the show. Take a look at the video 

Check out the video 

 

 

Also read Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: High Point Drama! Bulbul gets threatened by Yug, Agastya plays with a bomb

Meanwhile, in the show, Yug tries to take the ball from Agastay but he won’t be willing to give it. He informs Meera that the remote isn’t working and as Yug and Meera fight to take the remote, it falls from their hands and breaks.

Bulbul notices that the timer is on and she has only 2 minutes to save Agastya so she gets in action mode. She distracts Agastya with another toy. Bulbul takes the ball and runs out to throw the bomb; saving not just Agastya but the rest of the family members from the blast too.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
 

Colors Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan AgastyaPakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh Sehban Azim Colors tv Spy Bahu Yohaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 16:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Raju Hirani steps in as lead creative mentor for ideas bank named 'The Sourrce'
MUMBAI : Acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani has stepped in as chief creative mentor at 'The Sourrce', an industry-first...
Ooh La La: Arti Singh’s CANDID PICTURES on social media are like a BREATH of FRESH AIR!
MUMBAI: Arti Singh is a popular television actress who has been a part of various soaps. She was last seen in the...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! Geet Bagga's performance gives out a lot of energy
MUMBAI : After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
MUST READ: Checkout the HILARIOUS TV shows based on the premise of GHOSTS!
MUMBAI: While Indian dramas thoroughly entertain us, there are some shows which incorporate supernatural elements to...
SURPRISING! Before Adil Khan Durrani, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant dated THESE actors
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is someone who doesn't need any introduction. The actress' name and controversies go hand-in-hand...
Sensuous! Helly Shah steals the limelight with her latest photoshoot, Check out her sizzling-hot pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Recent Stories
raju
Raju Hirani steps in as lead creative mentor for ideas bank named 'The Sourrce'
Latest Video