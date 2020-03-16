Oh No! GHKKPM's Mohit, aka Vihan gets an unusual demand from this co-star, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai respectivley. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.  

In this video, we see that Mohit, played by actor Vihan, has got an unusual request from his co-star Mitali Nag, who plays a mentally unstable character in the show. Take a look at the video to see what is the request. 

Sai is all alone back home, where Jagtap does all that he wants.

Jagtap keeps Sai at gunpoint and is ready to fill the sindoor.

Who will save Sai from getting married to Jagtap in Virat's absence?

It would be intriguing to see what happens next in the show.

Latest Video