Oh No: I have been disturbed from the last few days…, says Vaishnavi Macdonald!

MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Macdonald is a brilliant actress.

She has been seen in a number of projects and is currently also seen in an upcoming show starring Ashi Singh titled Meet. While we often come across some very fun loving posts of the actress on her social media handle, we were startled to stumble upon a post where Vaishnavi had mentioned that she is mentally disturbed.

An 18 year old girl fell from her complex and was found dead under mysterious circumstances. She also mentioned that never bear false witness against your neighbor. Take a look at Vaishnavi’s post:

Vaishnavi Macdonald who is a very renowned face in the television and movie industry has been in the showbiz for over a decade. She has proven her acting stint through her exceptional performances on screen.

Vaishnavi Macdonald started her television career with Doordarshan’s 90’s hit Shaktimaan, and since then, has been a part of more than 40 TV shows and over 20 movies. In an earlier interview, she had mentioned,“Although TV is limited when it comes to offering a variety of roles for actors, TV was the medium which has given me identity but at the same time slotted me as a mother. Though, I have no complaints as I have always got an opportunity to play meaty roles. It is better to go with the flow than try to go against it. I try to give as much variation in my roles as possible.”

