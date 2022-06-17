Oh No! Its Meet VS Meet, Check out who wins in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

In this video we see that Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat is up to some mischief with his co-star Ashi Singh aka Meet Hooda Ahlawat. Take a look at their hilarious banter and let us know who will win and whom do you support in the comments below.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Meet reveals that Sunaina, although adopted Duggu, should’ve considered his feelings too. She says that Sunaina is only stubborn and only wants to play a part but fails to connect with the child.

Sunaina is humiliated by all this and when Lakhan tries to stop her, she pushes him away and his head starts bleeding.

Will Sunaina stop seeing Lakhan’s condition?

