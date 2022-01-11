Oh No: Krishna DEVASTATED as Devraj CONFESSES having a FIRST WIFE in Zee TV’s Tere Bin Jiya Jaaye Na

MUMBAI: Tere Bin Jiya Jaaye Na is an interesting show starring Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles. It is being made under the production house Dome of Entertainment.

The show's story revolves around Krisha, a hospitality graduate trying her best to prove herself and help her family financially by working at her father's friends' royal hotel in Udaipur. The show follows the story of Devraj, a prince who finds himself caught between his love and his duties towards the royal family and its legacy.

It is seen that Krisha is doubtful of Devraj hiding something from her.

Her curiosity drives her to investigate further and finally by joining the links, she finds out that Maya is alive. This is a big shocker for Krisha that Devraj married her in spite of having his first wife.

Further ahead, in a fit of rage, she confronts Devraj when he confesses about Maya. Shockingly, he also reveals that she is living in the palace. Krisha's life has become a big disaster with all the lies and fake stories.

Such deception leaves Krisha broken and shattered leaving her in tears.

CREDIT: Serial Gossip