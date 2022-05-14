Oh No! Kundali Bhagya's Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar pranks this co-star, check out!

Natasha was called by Prithvi and Sherlyn to the Luthra house in order to ruin the relationship of Karan and Preeta.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 10:00
karan

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya as leads and is one of the most favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to the screens and anticipating the next take.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! After the matchfixing case, Karan to be blamed for Natasha’s kidnapping

In this video, we see that  Dheeraj Dhoopar who plays the role of Karan in the show calls out Shraddha aka Preeta for a selfie. When she poses for the picture Dheeraj he tells her it's a video! Take a look at this hilarious prank and also Shraddha's reaction to the same! 

Check out the video   

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh lands in huge trouble, will Preeta be able to save him?

Meanwhile in the show, Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar will land in huge trouble. After getting relief from the false matchfixing case, he will be blamed for Natasha’s kidnapping. Natasha was called by Prithvi and Sherlyn to the Luthra house in order to ruin the relationship of Karan and Preeta. Well, everyone will be shocked to hear this!

It will be interesting to see how Preeta will react to this situation and how she will find out a solution in order to get Karan out of this tight spot.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti‎ Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 10:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Manjari and Akshara seem to share a perfect mother-daughter relation
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Gungun enters the Kulshreshtha House and shows Akriti her place
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Wow! Check out the first look of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor's debut movie ‘Archies’
MUMBAI: The first look of Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics is out and Suhana Khan, Agastya...
Shocking! Kiara Advani gets massively trolled on her dressing, netizen says 'Yeh bhi Urfi Javed Nikli'
MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the major head turners from Bollywood industry. The actress definitely...
Sexy! When Karishma Sharma proved to be a major headturner with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI:Karishma Sharma is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry. We have seen...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Much-in-Love! Priya turns Ram’s saviour
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major twist in the story.The previous episode saw how...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Kiara Advani gets massively trolled on her dressing, netizen says 'Yeh bhi Urfi Javed Nikli'
Shocking! Kiara Advani gets massively trolled on her dressing, netizen says 'Yeh bhi Urfi Javed Nikli'
Latest Video