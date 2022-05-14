Oh No! Kundali Bhagya's Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar pranks this co-star, check out!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya as leads and is one of the most favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to the screens and anticipating the next take.

In this video, we see that Dheeraj Dhoopar who plays the role of Karan in the show calls out Shraddha aka Preeta for a selfie. When she poses for the picture Dheeraj he tells her it's a video! Take a look at this hilarious prank and also Shraddha's reaction to the same!

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar will land in huge trouble. After getting relief from the false matchfixing case, he will be blamed for Natasha’s kidnapping. Natasha was called by Prithvi and Sherlyn to the Luthra house in order to ruin the relationship of Karan and Preeta. Well, everyone will be shocked to hear this!

It will be interesting to see how Preeta will react to this situation and how she will find out a solution in order to get Karan out of this tight spot.

