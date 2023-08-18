Oh No! Kushal Tandon injuries his back while working out

Kushal is a fitness enthusiast and always makes it a point to keep his commitment to his workout routine.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 14:00
Kushal

MUMBAI:Actor Kushal Tandon has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain and Bigg Boss 7. Lately he has been missing from the small screen. Kushal was in a relationship with Gauahar Khan during his stint on Bigg Boss 7 which was eight years ago. He is currently winning hearts with his smashing performance in the newly launched show Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Also Read-Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Trouble In Paradise! Mayank paints a wrong picture of Aradhana in Reyansh's mind

Kushal is a fitness enthusiast and always makes it a point to keep his commitment to his workout routine. Recently while on one of his workout schedules, the handsome actor suffered a back injury. The shoot of Barsatein has thus been halted for a while till Kushal  gets better.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves around two strong-willed characters, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). The story unfolds in a newsroom setting, where their intense and passionate personalities collide, leading them into a complicated journey of emotions.

Also Read-Barsatein: OMG! Reyansh beats up Mayank till he bleeds

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit- Indiaforums

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 14:00

