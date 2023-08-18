Oh No! Kushal Tandon injuries his back while working out

MUMBAI:Actor Kushal Tandon has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain and Bigg Boss 7. Lately he has been missing from the small screen. Kushal was in a relationship with Gauahar Khan during his stint on Bigg Boss 7 which was eight years ago. He is currently winning hearts with his smashing performance in the newly launched show Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Kushal is a fitness enthusiast and always makes it a point to keep his commitment to his workout routine. Recently while on one of his workout schedules, the handsome actor suffered a back injury. The shoot of Barsatein has thus been halted for a while till Kushal gets better.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves around two strong-willed characters, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). The story unfolds in a newsroom setting, where their intense and passionate personalities collide, leading them into a complicated journey of emotions.

