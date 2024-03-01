OH NO! Manisha Rani gets a bit uncomfortable as fans gather around her to click a picture

Manisha Rani rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and now the actress will be seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she would be showcasing her dancing skills. We came across a video where Manisha is getting uncomfortable as fans gather around her for a picture.
Manisha

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she would be showcasing her dancing skills.

We came across a video where Manisha is seen getting uncomfortable  as fans gather around her  in order to click a photo, but in spite of that she clicks a photo with them and makes them happy.

Well, nowadays such incidents are very common as fans are really excited to click photos with their favorite stars and they don’t ask or see if they are comfortable in clicking a photo or not.

But Manisha has learnt the art to manage such fans without breaking their hearts.

Are you excited to see Manisha in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

