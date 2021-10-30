Oh No: Mehendi Hai Rachnewali actress Rutuja Sawant recalls the time when she was heavily trolled for her character and shares receving hate messages like ‘Hum Tumhe Jala Dalenge’

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Mehendi Hai Rachnewali has been entertaining the audience right from the time of its inception.

Starring Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedekar in the lead roles as Raghav and Pallavi, the two explore the various dynamics in a married life. Their love story surely makes the viewers fall in love with them.

Rutuja Sawant recalled when she was trolled and revealed that although the love that she received in the beginning of the show, when her character was giggly was amazing, as soon as her character turned negative, she was trolled.

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "The exposure has been massive. The love that Mansi got at the beginning of the show, when she was giggly and all was amazing. But soon when Mansi turned negative, the responses flipped totally."

Rutuja revealed that her parents watched the show twice, gave running commentary and kept asking her what's going to happen next. She added that they commented on her looks. She also added that her father is her biggest critic and tells her when she go loud or under performed a scene. The actress revealed that people sent her hate messages and called her naagin. She added that initially she got scared but later she got used to it. She said, "When I turned negative in the shows, people started bombarding me with hate messages like 'hum tum jala denge', 'you look like naagin', 'you should be cast for naagin'. Initially, I got scared and then I got used to it. Now when I get hate messages, it means I am doing my best."

She also recalled an incident and revealed that when she was returning to Kolhapur from Hyderabad, a staff person at the airport questioned her about why I am harming Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar), as if she was Mansi for real. The actress added that for a moment she thought she would slap her.

