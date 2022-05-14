Oh No! Mohit aka Vihan caught red-handed doing this on the sets of GHKKPM!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai respectively. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video, we see that Vihaan aka Mohit and Mitali aka Devyani are whispering something on the sets. Fans wonder what or who they could be talking about. Take a look at the video below to see what exactly is happening!

Check out the video

Mean while in the show, Bhavani slaps Virat for lying to her and she takes away all responsibilities of the family from Sai.

Pakhi sees this as the perfect opportunity to provoke Bhavani and let Sai bear the consequences.

Pakhi gets on with her plan and provokes Bhavani and it works as Bhavani now creates chaos.

Will Bhavani realise that Pakhi is playing her?

