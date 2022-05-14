Oh No! Mohit aka Vihan caught red-handed doing this on the sets of GHKKPM!

Pakhi sees this as the perfect opportunity to provoke Bhavani and let Sai bear the consequences.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 17:58
viaan1

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai respectively. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Sai disappoints Bhavani with her act

In this video, we see that Vihaan aka Mohit and Mitali aka Devyani are whispering something on the sets. Fans wonder what or who they could be talking about. Take a look at the video below to see what exactly is happening! 

Check out the video   

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Sai disappoints Bhavani with her act

Mean while in the show, Bhavani slaps Virat for lying to her and she takes away all responsibilities of the family from Sai.

Pakhi sees this as the perfect opportunity to provoke Bhavani and let Sai bear the consequences.

Pakhi gets on with her plan and provokes Bhavani and it works as Bhavani now creates chaos.

Will Bhavani realise that Pakhi is playing her?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pakhi gets on with her plan and provokes Bhavani and it works as Bhavani now creates chaos.

Ayesha Singh Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost Adrishya Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Sai Joshi Neil Bhatt Virat Chavan Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 17:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Sana Sayyad looks mesmerising in these lehenga outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Sexy! Take cues from Tanya Sharma to glam-up your party wear
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.  Also read:...
Dripping Hot! Yukti Kapoor stuns netizens by flaunting her sexy avatar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
What! Gungun to get married to Ranvijay in Star Plus' Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. Also Read: ...
Super-Hot! Here's a proof that Abrar Qazi has the coolest collection of overcoats!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Exclusive! My role will break the stereotypical image of a contractor being regarded as a thief: Happy Ranajit on Home Shanti
MUMBAI: Home Shanti is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar. It is a drama starring Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Kabir Khan knew Shah Rukh Khan before he joined the industry
Interesting! Kabir Khan knew Shah Rukh Khan before he joined the industry
Latest Video