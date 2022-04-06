Oh No! Pandya Store's Gautam and Dev have a major question to be solved

Rishita is seen sitting on the bed where she asks Raavi to get some water for her. Raavi feels she is the Parvati in the show and keeps on blaming herself for every loss or bad thing at home.
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In this video, we see that Dev and Gautam, played by actors Akshay Kharodia and Kinshuk Mahajan, are enacting a funny reel together while they have a major question to ask which is also valid. Take a look at the video.

Check out the video

Will Raavi's bad words harm Rishita's delivery or the coming baby? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
