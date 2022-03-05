Oh No! Paras Kalnawat aka Samar scares Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal

Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah currently impress the audience with their amazing performances in Star Plus serial Anupamaa.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

And this time, it is from behind the scenes of Anupamaa. Well, in a video shared by a fan club of the Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna starrer, Paras aka Samar is seen lifting Nidhi aka Kinjal on his back and taking her out of the house.

Not only was she scared, but even the people around them were afraid to see this act of Paras. They took a fun dig at Nidhi aka Kinjal as she is pregnant in the show and said “baccha dab gaya hoga.” Others called Paras "Baahubali."

The expression on Nidhi's face was unmissable.

Anupama never fails to entertain viewers. Its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations. The ongoing track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama's wedding.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

