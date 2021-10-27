Oh No: Producers have assumed that I am not interested in working; keeping me away from TV for their own reasons, says Mahhi Vij!

MUMBAI: Big Boss contestant Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi Vij welcomed their baby girl in 2019. They both have shared their cute moments on social media which has made their fans awestruck.

But even before the birth of their daughter, Mahhi wasn't spotted in any TV shows and has been away from the small screen past quite a long time.

When asked the reason, she said that she don't know why the makers have assumed that she's not interested in working anymore. She added that she had given several auditions in the past few months, but nothing has worked out. Her daughter Tara is two-years-old now and if people think that she kept away from doing TV shows because she became a mother then they are wrong. She also added, that motherhood is a huge responsibility, but she wants to work and be part of interesting shows.

According to her, people should not ask why she has been away from TV; instead the makers have kept her away from TV for their own reasons, which should be questioned.

