OH NO! Randeep Rai reacts on Bade Ache Lagte Hain season 2 going off air, this is what the actor had to say

MUMBAI : Randeep Rai is one of the celebrated actors of television and he has a massive fan following.

Currently, he is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Raghav in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee play the leads and the audience love Niti and Randeep’s chemistry in the show.

Well, Randeep has always been amazing and his on-screen chemistry with co-stars have been well-appreciated by the fans.

There has been news that the show might be going off air, owing to less TRPs. Fans were disappointed with the news.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Pihu and Prachi to expose Sid?

Now, Randeep reacted to the rumour of the show going off air, where he admitted that there have been some news floating around but he cannot comment about it. He does not deny it either, and says that everything would be cleared out soon. If not here, he will be seen in some other show.

Well, the show witnessed a leap just a few months ago and the show going off air came as a shock to many fans.

Although the track is very interesting, the show cannot gain good TRP ratings.

Recently, Disha Parmar confirmed that she is returning back for the third instalment of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Kapil will be shocked to hear from Josh that Raghav is getting together with Prachi again