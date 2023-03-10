OH NO! Rupali Ganguly bids goodbye to Sagar Parekh aka Samar of Anupamaa, shares an emotional note which says, “It is heartbreaking, emotionally draining and exhausting as Anupama bids farewell to her precious child, Samar”

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The USP of the show is the supporting cast that is so good and their acting chops are also commendable.

One relation on the show that was loved by the audience was of Samar and Anupama, this mother – son duo has become one of the most loved relations on television.

This mother – son duo made a place in the audience's heart and was loved by fans as the bond was so real and genuine.

Sagar who essayed the role of Samar had entered the show mid – way as the previous actor had quitted the show but within no time he made a place in the audience’s heart and became a household name and got the acceptance of Samar.

Now, in the latest track we did see how Samar’s character would come to an end where he would be shot while he saves Anuj and this would bring out the differences between Anupama and Anuj.

Everyone was in a dilemma of Sagar quitting the show. Now finally, Rupali took to social media and confirmed the news of the actor’s character coming to an end.

She posted a photo with Sagar and wrote a long caption where she expressed her bond with Sagar and the relation that Anupama and Samar share.

She said that it is the hardest goodbye she had to say to this child and she is choked and exhausted.

She also praised Sagar’s acting skills and told that since a few weeks, the way he has acted is commendable and this shows what a great actor he is.

Well, there is no doubt that this bond is extremely special and that fans are going to miss Samar and Sagar as a character.

The fans and the audience didn’t expect such a twist to come on the show but this is the biggest change that would come in the series since it started.

