OH NO! Rupali Ganguly bids goodbye to Sagar Parekh aka Samar of Anupamaa, shares an emotional note which says, “It is heartbreaking, emotionally draining and exhausting as Anupama bids farewell to her precious child, Samar”

Anupamaa is the number one serial on television and the bond between Samar and Anupama is loved by the audience. Now, Samar’s character has finally come to an end and Rupali bids a goodbye to Sagar aka Samar.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 21:00
Rupali

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The USP of the show is the supporting cast that is so good and their acting chops are also commendable.

One relation on the show that was loved by the audience was of Samar and Anupama, this mother – son duo has become one of the most loved relations on television.

This mother – son duo made a place in the audience's heart and was loved by fans as the bond was so real and genuine. 

ALSO READ :Anupamaa: Uplifting! Anupama unknowingly saves Malti Devi's life

Sagar who essayed the role of Samar had entered the show mid – way as the previous actor had quitted the show but within no time he made a place in the audience’s heart and became a household name and got the acceptance of Samar.

Now, in the latest track we did see how Samar’s character would come to an end where he would be shot while he saves Anuj and this would bring out the differences between Anupama and Anuj.

Everyone was in a dilemma of Sagar quitting the show. Now finally, Rupali took to social media and confirmed the news of the actor’s character coming to an end.

She posted a photo with Sagar and wrote a long caption where she expressed her bond with Sagar and the relation that Anupama and Samar share.

She said that it is the hardest goodbye she had to say to this child and she is choked and exhausted.

She also praised Sagar’s acting skills and told that since a few weeks, the way he has acted is commendable and this shows what a great actor he is.

Well, there is no doubt that this bond is extremely special and that fans are going to miss Samar and Sagar as a character.

The fans and the audience didn’t expect such a twist to come on the show but this is the biggest change that would come in the series since it started.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Anupamaa: Shocking! Samar gets shot as he saves Anuj; Anupama in state of shock

 

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Nidhi Shah Sagar Parekh Adhik Mehta Rohit Bakshi Ashlesha Sawant Nishi Saxena Asmi Deo TellyChakkar
Like
18
Love
12
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
3
Sad
38
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! "The name Golgappa was never on script, Vijay sir wanted a name that defines the relation of two brothers" - Eijaz Khan on his movie Jawan
MUMBAI: Actor Eijaz Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting in different...
Must Read! "Iska title Gadar 3 hi rakh dete", netizens react on Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's collaboration titled Lahore 1947
MUMBAI: Superstar Sunny Deol is currently basking all the success of the movie Gadar 2. The actor who was immensely...
Wonderful! Ashnoor Kaur buys herself a new abode, check out the photodump
MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, a talented actress and now in the stage of growing up to be a charismatic, graceful and strong...
Box office! Fukrey 3 shows massive growth, whereas Jawan denies to slow down, have a look at the collection
MUMBAI: Movie Fukrey 3 is getting a lot of love from the fans all over. The movie that faced clashed with The Vaccine...
Congratulations! Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl
MUMBAI: Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 9 and have been happily married for a while....
OH NO! Rupali Ganguly bids goodbye to Sagar Parekh aka Samar of Anupamaa, shares an emotional note which says, “It is heartbreaking, emotionally draining and exhausting as Anupama bids farewell to her precious child, Samar”
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
Recent Stories
Vijay
Exclusive! "The name Golgappa was never on script, Vijay sir wanted a name that defines the relation of two brothers" - Eijaz Khan on his movie Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ashnoor
Wonderful! Ashnoor Kaur buys herself a new abode, check out the photodump
Rochelle
Congratulations! Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl
paras arora
Exclusive! Paras Arora from Dil Diyaan Gallaan reveals about the contrast between old and new Veer, “People are getting to watch a contrast in the character.”
Kundali Milan
EXCLUSIVE! Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan all set to go OFF-AIR
Aishwarya
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Family members send special messages for contestants; Aishwarya Sharma fulfills her in – laws' wish
Ankita BHargava
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhargava opens up on turning a producer with Darran Chhoo, reveals, ''Mark Movies wants to create and produce content which leaves a mark on our society''