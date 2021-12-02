Oh No: Shamita Shetty FAINTS in the house after a MASSIVE FIGHT with Devoleena Bhattacharjee!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has all the needed masala to call it a perfect entertainer.

The Colors’ show recently witnessed a major fight as new wild cards have entered – Devoleena Bhatttacharjee, Rakhi Sawant along with her husband Ritesh and Rashami Desai. The non-VIP contestants, who were standing tall against the VIP members, will be seen fighting with each other to save the prize money. As per the promo of the upcoming episode, the fights between the boys Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal gets ugly as they get physical.

However, the fight between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty will go out of hand and will leave the housemates and the viewers both shocked. As per the promo of the upcoming episode, Shamita will be seen speaking rudely to the VIP members which irks Devoleena and she warns the actress to not be disrespectful. Both come close to each other and get engaged in war of words. Shamita mocks Devoleena and says, "Where is your brain my darling, in your a**". This irks Devoleena, who goes behind Shamita and warns her to watch her language.

They both try to get into a physical fight and charge towards each other but are stopped by the housemates. While Nishant Bhat stops Devoleena, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi stop Shamita Shetty. Devoleena shouts at Shamita and says, "Teri shettygiri yahan par nikal doongi." Shamita gets physically so involved in the fight that she ends up fainting in Karan Kundrra's hands. Karan quickly lifts her up and rushes towards the medical room. Rashami Desai shouts and says, "If you can't take criticism, they don't make on the others."

In the promo, the boys of the house are not behind either. While Umar tears Pratik's shirt, Karan Kundrra throws mud on Nishant Bhat in anger and when Pratik shouts at him, he aggressively bumps his chest on him.

