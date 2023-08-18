Oh no! Sheezan Khan gets triggered by THIS stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, here's why

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, led by Rohit Shetty, has kept the audiences hooked ever since it premiered. The spine-chilling stunts have kept the viewers intrigued. In yesterday's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Sheezan Khan got emotional after performing a stunt.

Also read - Sheezan Khan shares his thoughts behind his own YouTube channel; says, "The channel content will be spontaneous"

It all started when Sheezan Khan and Dino James were assigned a stunt by the daredevil host Rohit Shetty. As per the instruction, the performers were supposed to lie down on the bed of ice in a box and were tied with chains.

There were three locks and six keys tied on the cage wires. The contestant cannot remove one key and try unlocking. They have to remove all the keys and then try to unlock the locks. However, the twist here was that the keys had current in them. Sheezan was the first to perform the stunt.

While performing this stunt, Sheezan Khan suffered many currents while removing the keys and yelled with frustration and pain. The other contestants cheered him up to perform the stunt, and Rohit Shetty also motivated Sheezan during the task.

Sheezan took 9 minutes and 53 seconds to complete the stunt. After finishing the task, Sheezan breaks down in tears and feels claustrophobic. While crying, Sheezan shares, "While performing the task in the cage, I felt slightly claustrophobic. I was getting past four-five months flashes before me. These flashes hit me in such claustrophobic places. So that triggered me otherwise I am fine."

All the contestants hugged Sheezan and consoled him. After Sheezan, Dino James performs the stunt and finishes it 9 minutes and 17 seconds. Thus, Sheezan's fear fanda remained.

Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police a day after his co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December 2022 on the sets of their show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. After spending almost 70 days behind bars, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4.

Also read - Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Anjum Fakih, who was earlier eliminated but had returned as a wild card entrant, got evicted again in yesterday's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The evicted contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla





