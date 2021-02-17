OH NO! Sunil Grover denies any possibility of returning back to The Kapil Sharma show

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover has no plans of returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor has been hounded by the media about his return to the show, whether Salman Khan is initiating the patch up, and his return which is being rubbished by people close to the actor.

A source close to the actor said, "It is really unfair to take away the appreciation Sunil Grover got for his performance in his recent web series by pushing stories about a Kapil Sharma show.''

The source further adds, "Grover has not received any phone call from Salman Khan asking him to return to the show.'' It may be recalled here that Sunil Grover had walked out of the show after a showdown with Kapil Sharma aboard a return flight from an overseas show.

Sunil Grover is happy in space and has focused on films and web shows. His next show Sunflower directed by Vikas Bahl will start streaming soon and if COVID comes under check Sunil Grover will be going to the USA for a stage show with Salman Khan.

Credits: TOI