Parizad Kolah Marshall is all set to host ‘India’s Laughter Champion’, a laughter reality show
Oh NO! ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ host Parizad Kolah Marshall suffers leg injuries, details inside

MUMBAI: Parizad Kolah Marshall became a household name when hosted ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' many years ago on television. The actress was all set to make her comeback after years in the upcoming show 'India’s Laughter Champion' alongside Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh. However, she recently had a fall and suffered a leg injury owing to which she will not be able to shoot for a few weeks

Parizad was quoted saying, “I was so excited to be back in showbiz and return to a genre that I absolutely love with ‘India’s Laughter Champion’. I unfortunately had a terrible fall and it will take me some time to return to Indian television and be back on my feet. However, I will hope to be back soon.”

Earlier we exclusively updated that this would be the last season of The Kapil Sharma Show as he isn't coming back. for some time. A new show is all set to replace the show titled India's Laughter Champion and Parizad Kolah Marshall will be hosting the show. She is best known for her stint in the show as the host and this shall add a new feather to her hat as it is her forte indeed.

