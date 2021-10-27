Oh No: Twitterati MISUNDERSTANDS and SLAMS Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her reaction to Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian!

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress and Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee often puts out her opinions about the show's contestants.

On Tuesday, she slammed Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian and used a ‘hot face emoji’ in her tweet which said, “Kaunsa insaan hai yeh #VishalKotian... (hot face emoji) #BB15 @BiggBoss.” within a few minutes, a fan corrected her and said, “Devo, here on Twitter, we use this emoji for hot people.” to which Devoleena replied “I thought it’s super disgusting plus angry”.

Devoleena makes remarks and puts out her opinions on Big Boss quite often. She has been appreciating and criticising the developments of this season as well. Last week, Devoleena came out in Donal Bisht's support and tweeted, “In fact, I would say nobody even tried to understand her. They simply judged her. And then ignored. Hope she makes her way out.”

Earlier, when Simba Nagpal accused Umar Riaz of nepotism, Devoleena took the Umar's side and took a dig at Shamita Shetty. She tweeted, “How can #UmarRiaz be a nepo kid? Kuch bhi matlab (It makes no sense). In the whole lot, I can see only one who seems privileged & should be grateful to be part of #BB15 again,that too without much contribution in the past. Rest all seems interesting.”

Devoleena has been a prominent star for her role in Sath nibhana Saathiya and her appearance in Big Boss as a contestant.

