Oh No! Urfi javed lashes out at trolls for speculating her death rumours on social media

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is known for her roles in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 17:34
MUMBAI: Controversy queen Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed was shocked when a man shared a fake suicide photo of the actress on the Internet. Taking to her Instagram story recently, Uorfi lambasted the user for spreading death rumours about her. In her post, she also claimed that she has been receiving death threats.

Uorfi shared a post where a man had a morphed photo of the actress showing a bruised neck with a noose, implying that she attempted suicide and hung herself. "Rip Urfi Javed a big loss for no one (sic)," is written over the photo along with '1997-2022'. There's more to it. Stooping down further a user wrote, "Stand with urfi's murderer (sic)."

Blasting these trolls, Uorfi wrote, "What is happening in This world? I've been receiving so many death threats and now this! The comment says they stand with my murderer! Insane (sic)."

Urfi is known for her roles in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In 2018, the actress was seen in 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' and two years later she joined 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

She rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT', and ever since she has been making headlines for her bold yet peculiar fashion sense.

Credit: India TV

About Author

