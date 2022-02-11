Ohh!!! We are just friends: Rakhi Sawant on her RELATIONSHIP STATUS with husband Ritesh

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has managed to live her life in this City Of Dreams (Mumbai), fulfilling many of her dreams.

(Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant speaks in support of SRK after he gets BRUTALLY SLAMMED by netizens of SPITTING on the Late Lata Mangeshkar’s body)

She takes all questions bravely. If she answers you, she has her chin up. If she evades your question, perhaps it's a case of you needing to read between the lines.

Speaking to a media portal, Rakhi revealed some details about her husband Ritesh and the current relationship she shares with him. Rakhi shared, “Main woh bhi nahi bol paungi. Bahar nikalne ke baad we are friends. Acche dost hain. Certain legal matters have to be resolved, he's doing that.

Sabne kaha mera bhaade ka pati. Let people say anything. Bhaade ka toh bhaade ka. Usmein kya? Fingers crossed, sab kuch achcha hoga aage.

Apparently, you two are not staying together anymore. Do you still want to spend the rest of your life with him?”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Must read! Has Rakhi Sawant purchased a brand new luxury car?)

CREDIT: TOI