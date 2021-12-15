Ohhh!!! Fans react as Urfi Javed COPIEs Priyanka Chopra’s STYLE GAME

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed has stumped the audience with her eccentric fashion statements.

Urfi has once again managed to gain the attention of the audience and this time by copying Priyanka Chopra’s hairstyle!

On Tuesday, Urfi was clicked in the city. Urfi stepped out wearing a silk crop shirt type top and paired it with a pink thigh high slit skirt. Her makeup was on point. Urfi's hair was tied tightly in braids. However, it reminded many of Priyanka Chopra's latest promotional look. The photos are now going viral.

To promote her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections, PeeCee wore a blue and white bodycon full-sleeved dress. She opted for a braided hairdo, earrings and white heels.

Urfi's photos were shared by paparazzi on Instagram. Reacting to Urfi's look, a fan commented, "Yeh aisa kyu karti hai." Another dropped a comment saying, "Isko koi stylist dedo please." On the other hand, Urfi's fans showered her with compliments. A fan called her 'beautiful'. Many dropped heart emojis.

Earlier, Urfi was accused her of copying Kendall Jenner's black cut-out dress. Addressing that, she told ETimes, "I look hotter in that dress than Kendall, so why not? I did not copy her. When she wore that dress, the next day I wore it. It is impossible to get a dress stitched in one day. I really liked a design from a designer that I follow. I just thought that the design is really nice, and I took some inspiration and cut the top in that way. I didn't know that Kendall Jenner is going to be wearing that. I can't help it if I and Kendall Jenner happen to have great choices."

