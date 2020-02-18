OkCupid redefines a love ballad with Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: While the recently released romantic foot tapper ‘Dil Kho Ke’ has got everyone grooving and ready to sing along, it was revealed today that the song and video are made in partnership with international dating service OkCupid in association with Universal Music India. The song is sung by extremely versatile singers and music producers Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi, who also feature in the video.

The dreamy song, ‘Dil Kho Ke’ takes a second look at the message OkCupid’s brand campaign in 2019 #FindMyKind presented. The story looks at Arjun and Jonita, navigating through their individual personalities without getting wrapped up in other people’s opinions. The video picks from Arjun’s passion for the planet and their shared love for music. The track is about young Indians looking for a relationship who are not willing to compromise or settle and truly believe in celebrating their beliefs, values, and quirks. The song is composed by millennial heartthrob Arjun Kanungo, who has sung as well as featured in it, along with beloved Indo-Canadian playback singer Jonita Gandhi.

Commenting on the reason behind bringing this song to life, Shruti Gupta, Brand Manager, OkCupid India, said, “#FindMyKind received so much love last year. The story felt relatable to every Indian millennial and the song took on a life of its own. And OkCupid is there to help them on this journey to celebrate their unique values, beliefs, quirks and help them ‘Find their Kind’ of person.”

Speaking about the association with OkCupid, Preeti Nayyar, Vice President-Partnerships, India and South Asia, Universal Music, said “OkCupid is on a journey to help find the right kind of love for young Indians and their messaging resonated well with us. Hence, we associated with them to bring this beautiful track to life. When we were thinking of which artists to work with, Arjun and Jonita were natural choices and we had no doubt they would do justice to it. Been a great comfort working with OkCupid and these artists as our beliefs resonated with each other. This song is a celebration of new-age relationships that today’s generation can relate to and desire. We hope you will enjoy listening to it on this Valentine’s Day with your loved one as much as we did making it. This Valentine's day, enjoy ‘Dil Kho Ke’.”

Speaking on the new track, Arjun Kanungo said, “‘Dil Kho Ke’ is perfect for Valentine's Day. The track is upbeat with a message that is so important in today’s context amongst the millennial. I am hoping this Valentine’s Day, everyone enjoys the song as much as we did in creating this one!”

Echoing similar sentiments, Jonita Gandhi added, “'Dil Kho Ke’ does a great job of capturing the minds and hearts of our current generation. It’s a peppy yet romantic song describing this generation and their needs when it comes to love and Relationship with Valentine’s day just around the corner this is a fun Love song you groove to with your special someone!”

The song was released on 31st January 2020 to mark the beginning of the month of love and has captured hearts of listeners and influencers alike with over 9 million views on YouTube alone, and it continues to grow. Other top influencers just could not get enough of the track with everyone from Melvin Louis to Sonali Bhaduria dancing to the tunes as well as popular artists like Shriya Jain covering the music in their own style and sharing it on their social media platforms. They even hosted contests for their followers which got a tremendous response. The influencer posts have been viewed almost 600,000 times making it truly the love ballad of the year!

So, this Valentine's Day, get a loving partner of your kind and get grooving with them on Dil Kho Ke!