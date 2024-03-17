Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis following 'normal' mammogram; Says ‘Surprisingly I’ve only cried twice’

MUMBAI: Olivia Munn revealed her breast cancer diagnosis to the public. The actress posted an array of photos and a video on her verified Instagram account on Wednesday, showing her in the hospital. The caption for the post said, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration, and support on their own journey.”

Also read: Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Munn among celebs slamming Atlanta shoot-out

Munn also shared a statement on text slides in the post, which began, “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks for 90 different cancer genes.”

“I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well,” Munn wrote. “We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

The “X-Men” star, 43, went on to explain that she has undergone four surgeries in the past 10 months, including a double mastectomy performed 30 days after her biopsy. There have also been plenty of days in bed and her learning “more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined.”

“Surprisingly I’ve only cried twice,” she wrote. “I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry.”

Munn claims that her Ob-Gyn identified her cancer by choosing to calculate her “Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score” which she said “looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact I had my first child after the age of 30.”

“Because of that score, I went to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy,” Munn wrote. “The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast-moving cancer.”

As stated by Susan G. Komen of the Breast Cancer Foundation, “Women with luminal B tumors tend to have fairly high survival rates.”

Munn considers herself "lucky," saying that “we caught it with enough time that I had options.” “I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day,” she wrote in her statement. “Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score.”

In addition, Munn expressed her gratitude to her loved ones for their support, mentioning her partner and comedian John Mulaney, with whom she has a small son named Malcolm.

Also read: Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Munn among celebs slamming Atlanta shoot-out

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18