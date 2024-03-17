Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis following 'normal' mammogram; Says ‘Surprisingly I’ve only cried twice’

Munn also shared a statement on text slides in the post, which began, “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks for 90 different cancer genes.”
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 13:00
Olivia

MUMBAI: Olivia Munn revealed her breast cancer diagnosis to the public. The actress posted an array of photos and a video on her verified Instagram account on Wednesday, showing her in the hospital. The caption for the post said, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration, and support on their own journey.”

Also read: Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Munn among celebs slamming Atlanta shoot-out

Munn also shared a statement on text slides in the post, which began, “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks for 90 different cancer genes.”

“I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well,” Munn wrote. “We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

The “X-Men” star, 43, went on to explain that she has undergone four surgeries in the past 10 months, including a double mastectomy performed 30 days after her biopsy. There have also been plenty of days in bed and her learning “more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined.”

“Surprisingly I’ve only cried twice,” she wrote. “I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry.”

Munn claims that her Ob-Gyn identified her cancer by choosing to calculate her “Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score” which she said “looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact I had my first child after the age of 30.”

“Because of that score, I went to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy,” Munn wrote. “The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast-moving cancer.”

As stated by Susan G. Komen of the Breast Cancer Foundation, “Women with luminal B tumors tend to have fairly high survival rates.”

Munn considers herself "lucky," saying that “we caught it with enough time that I had options.” “I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day,” she wrote in her statement. “Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score.”

In addition, Munn expressed her gratitude to her loved ones for their support, mentioning her partner and comedian John Mulaney, with whom she has a small son named Malcolm.

Also read: Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Munn among celebs slamming Atlanta shoot-out

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Padma Lakshmi Olivia Munn Lebron James Florence Pugh Roxanne Gay Winston Duke John Mulaney Malcolm Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Alia Bhatt reveals SS Rajamouli's advice on selecting films to her; Says ‘He said, there is…’
MUMBAI: Right now, Alia Bhatt is enjoying the height of her success. The actor, who has recently given some huge...
Young Shah Rukh Khan criticizes actors for leaving wives and families to prioritize successful careers; Says ‘Why are you looking for excuses’
MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, the superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife gushed over her devoted husband and said, “He is the best...
The region of Bastar is more violent than Animals, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen's have presented a true depiction of it in Bastar: The Naxal Story
MUMBAI: There is no denying the fact that Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is among the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivam Khajuria candidly opens up on life changes after joining the show; Says ‘Have grown mentally’
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are everyone's favourite from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The...
Netizens lauded the trailer of Crew says, "Laughed my socks off"
MUMBAI: The out and out entertaining trailer of Crew has dropped. Ever since the trailer released it has been receiving...
Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his father's encouraging message during Gully Boy’s audition; Says ‘Tum apna kaam karte jao’
MUMBAI: Within the Indian film industry, Siddhant Chaturvedi has become a notable talent in the busy city of Mumbai....
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt reveals SS Rajamouli's advice on selecting films to her; Says ‘He said, there is…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shivam
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivam Khajuria candidly opens up on life changes after joining the show; Says ‘Have grown mentally’
Namita
Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar's strong response to online trolls; Says ‘I would do just fine even without daddy money’
Aman
Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta's surprising remark regarding Amit Jain; Says 'Aapka bahut naam kharab hai'
Sumbul
Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer breaks silence on her link up rumours with co-stars
Sumnbul
Sumnbul Toqueer breaks silence on her rumoured linkups with co-stars; Says ‘People see you on the screen…’
Deepika
Deepika Singh finds her character from 'Mangal Lakshmi' highly relatable to her real-life; Says ‘I can relate to her…’