OMG! Aanchal Khurana gets attacked by 3 stray dogs; is severely injured

MUMBAI: Seems like actress Aanchal Khurana is going through a tough time!

TellyChakkar recently reported about actress Aanchal Khurana getting hospitalized right after proving her mettle on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Now, we hear that Aanchal, who is a dog lover, got bitten by three stray dogs in Delhi, where she is currently staying along with her parents.

Narrating the entire horrifying incident, she told us, “I had taken Leo (her pet dog) for a walk and that’s when a few stray dogs surrounded Leo and me. They were on the verge of attacking him. However, I quickly took him in my arms and the dogs bit me badly. They bit my left side of the hip and right side of the knee. The situation got worse for me as in the midst of Coronavirus outbreak, it became difficult for me to get injections. But, I am happy that Leo is safe."

Here are a few pictures of Aanchal’s injuries.

We wish Aanchal speedy recovery and stay safe and healthy!