OMG! Abhishek Malhan reveals how Bigg Boss Season 17 can do even better when it comes to ratings

Abhishek rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and today he has become a household name and while interacting, he talks about how the show can do better when it comes to TRP ratings.
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first runner up of the show as his game was loved by the audience.

We have seen him playing the game and how he has reached so far in the show and since day one he has been playing the game.

His friendship with Manisha Rani is loved by the fans and they love their fun banter.

He grabbed the headlines for his tiff with Bebika Dhruve as they never got along in the show.

But with the entry of Elvish he did feel that he had less chances of winning and we did see in the initial last two weeks how he had lost hope and somewhere knew that he wasn't winning.

Though Abhishek didn't win the show he has won many hearts and had become the audience's favourite.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing very well and the contestants are going all out to keep the show very successful.

In an interview recently Abhishek revealed his thoughts about Bigg Boss Season 17 where he said that this season is a bit boring and the makers should bring in good contestants for the show.

Well, there is no  doubt that Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was a huge success and quite interesting and hence today Abhishek has become a household name.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

