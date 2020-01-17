News

OMG! ACCIDENT on the sets of MTV Supermodel Of The Year

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2020 02:13 PM

MUMBAI: The journey to find the Supermodel of the year has begun on MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year. The top 10 contestants are all set to claim the title, but as they say, nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants will have to go through many tasks and competitions to emerge as the winner of the title and to move ahead in the competition.

The previous shortlist task was won by Eashita Bajwa who secured thirteen marks out of fifteen and was honoured with the badge that would help her come a step closer in winning the show.

The makers have made the upcoming task more difficult as the contestants will have to walk a ramp underwater.

Yes, you heard it right!

The contestants will have to pose and give multiple variations of pictures while they walk an underwater ramp. While a few seem to have given a flawless performance, few found it extremely difficult.

A minor accident took place on the sets as the youngest contestant Yukti Thareja lost her breadth while performing the task. Judge Malaika Arora immediately asked the life saving guards to rescue Yukti.

Yukti would later reveal her fear of water.

Have a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram

Ye koi easy waala swim suit round nahi! Kahani main twist aana baki hai mere dost. Keep watching @livonserum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinitymusicin by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @voot. #ImIn ##tuneforindia @milindrunning @malaikaaroraofficial @masabagupta @vjanusha @ujjwalaraut @eashitabajwa @im.priyaa @sakshishivdasani @drishamore @yuktithareja05 @manila_pradhan @anvita.dixit @gaurianushka @badgalrene @anjali_schmuck_official #EashitaBajwa #PriyaSingh #SakshiShivdasani #ReneeKujur #DrishaMore #YuktiThareja #ManilaPradhan #AnvitaDixit #AnjaliSchmuck #AnushkaSharma #GauriAnushka #MalaikaArora #MilindSoman #UjjwalaRaut #MasabaGupta #VJAnusha #AnushaDandekar #Modeling #Supermodel #Fashion

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

Who is your favourite contestant? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags > MTV Supermodel Of The Year, Malaika Arora Khan, Masaba Gupta, Anusha Dandekar, Ujjwala Raut, Milind Suman, Renee Kujur, Yukti Thareja, Anushka Sharma, Anvita Dixit, Sakshi Shivdasani, Eashita Bajwa, Drisha More, Manila Pradhan, Priya Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Amit Sarin’s reunion bash for his friends

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days