OMG! ACCIDENT on the sets of MTV Supermodel Of The Year

MUMBAI: The journey to find the Supermodel of the year has begun on MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year. The top 10 contestants are all set to claim the title, but as they say, nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants will have to go through many tasks and competitions to emerge as the winner of the title and to move ahead in the competition.

The previous shortlist task was won by Eashita Bajwa who secured thirteen marks out of fifteen and was honoured with the badge that would help her come a step closer in winning the show.

The makers have made the upcoming task more difficult as the contestants will have to walk a ramp underwater.

The contestants will have to pose and give multiple variations of pictures while they walk an underwater ramp. While a few seem to have given a flawless performance, few found it extremely difficult.

A minor accident took place on the sets as the youngest contestant Yukti Thareja lost her breadth while performing the task. Judge Malaika Arora immediately asked the life saving guards to rescue Yukti.

Yukti would later reveal her fear of water.

