OMG! ACP Ahir up to something in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani; how will Shaurya and Anokhi deal with this? 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is being loved by the viewers.

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha play the lead roles of Shaurya and Anokhi respectively on the show.

The duo's on-screen pairing has become a huge hit among the viewers.

ALSO READ: BIG TWIST in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

We have seen how Shaurya and Anokhi's life has witnessed so many ups and downs.

While the duo used to hate each other but with time, they developed feelings and finally confessed their love for each other.

However, it is going to be a tough journey for Shaurya and Anokhi as they entered into wedlock.

The ardent viewers of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani have seen how Shaurya takes the impulsive decision of marrying Anokhi in the temple.

Meanwhile, Shaurya's mother Devi has blackmailed and convinced him somehow to marry Shagun. Shaurya is left with no choice but to obey his mother.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is witnessing a lot of drama.

We all know that Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha have developed a huge fan following.

The duo recently went live on Instagram and also had a great interaction with fans.

Karanvir Sharma also dropped a hint of the upcoming plot of the show, leaving us curious.

The actor spoke about ACP Ahir whose role is played by Hitesh Bhardwaj.

Karanvir reveals a scene where Shaurya and Ahir will have a banter going on and they indulge in saying some impromptu dialogues.

The actor is hoping that the random banter that they had makes it to the cut.

Lastly, Karanvir Sharma revealed that Ahir is going to do something unpredictable.

Well, this has definitely left us excited.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Shaurya hugs Anokhi and confesses his LOVE