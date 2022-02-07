OMG! This actor INJURED on the sets of Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein, shooting halted

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how actors often go an extra mile to make their characters look extremely interesting on-screen.

From taking professional lessons for their characters to performing some adventurous scenes, actors do it all to make their characters look interesting.

The viewers have often seen and also the actors have shared their experiences of shooting for certain scenes which are extremely challenging.

Several mishaps happen on the set while shooting scenes where actors have faced severe injuries.

But as we say that the show must go on, actors are on their toes after taking a break for a few hours to make sure that the work is not suffered.

The same has happened on the sets of Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh.

Well, actress Tanisha Mehta who portrays the role of Shreya in the show has faced a minor injury on the sets of the show today.

The actress' leg was accidentally hit by a pole and she suffered an injury.

As per the reports, Tanisha was unable to walk because of it as she was in pain.

The crew on the sets helped Tanisha by taking her to her vanity where she is currently resting.

We hope Tanisha's injury recovers soon. Till then, the shoot is halted for a while.

Here's wishing Tanisha a speedy recovery!

Tanisha is paired opposite Manan Joshi in the show who portrays the character of Vaibhav Toshniwal.

