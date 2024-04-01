OMG! Actress Neha Pendse's house servant arrested by Mumbai Police for alleged theft of jewellery valued at ₹6 Lakh from her house

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Pendse's driver has reported that jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh was stolen from her home, and an FIR has been filed. The theft happened in the apartment on the 23rd floor of the Areto Building in Bandra West, according to Ratnesh Jha (47), the driver who works for Shardul Singh Bayas (47), the husband of Neha Pendse.

According to Jha's complaint, on December 28, Bayas told him that two items that he had received as wedding presents four years prior a gold bracelet and a ring with diamonds were stolen. This jewellery was usually worn outdoors by Bayas, who entrusted it to house staff Sumit Kumar Solanki, who kept it in the bedroom cupboard when he got home.

Along with other housekeepers, Solanki lives on the property and is in charge of certain home chores. As Bayas was getting ready to leave on the day of the incident, he noticed the missing jewelry in the cabinet. He asked every household staff about the missing objects, but nobody knew anything about them. When reached he was not at home, Solanki claimed to be at his aunt's house Colaba. 

When questioned further, Solanki maintained that he had left the jewelry in its proper location. However, the jewelry was nowhere to be found when Bayas looked for it. Bayas was becoming suspicious of Solanki and asked him to come home as soon as possible, but Solanki delayed returning home, which caused more concerns.

Jha, Bayas's driver, filed the complaint to the Bandra Police, highlighting Solanki as a possible suspect. The stolen jewelry has not yet been found, despite the fact that Solanki has been detained by the police in relation to the crime.

