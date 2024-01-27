OMG! Actresses who refused the role of Purvi in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has topped the TRP charts since it has hit screens and is one of the most loved and successful shows on television.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of “Balaji Telefilms”

Initially the show had Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles then when the show took a leap of twenty years Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar were introduced as the new leads of the show.

Once again the show has taken a leap and Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma are the leads of the show and they essay the role of Poorvi and Rajvansh.

But did you know that before finalizing Ranchi Sharama, the role of Purvi was offered to many television actresses who declined the offer for some or the other reason.

Check out the list below :

1 Anushka Sen

Anushka is a well known actress of the television industry and she is best known for her roles in serials like Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Apna Time Bhi Aayega etc. She was offered the role of Purvi but she declined as she has professional commitments.

2. Ashi Singh

Ashi is also a popular name in the television industry and she is best known for her roles in serials like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet etc. She was offered the role of Puvi but she rejected it as she has some personal commitments.

3. Mahima Makwana

Mahima is a well known personality in the entertainment business she is best known for her projects like Antim: The Final Truth, Balika Vadhu, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kumkum Bhagya. She rejected the role of Purvi as she is focusing on her movie career.

4. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin is one of the well known actresses of television and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her roles in serials like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin etc. She was offered the role of Purvi but the reason she rejected the role is still unknown.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Ranchi Sharma, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Purvi the way she did.

