OMG! Ankush Rampal to be THROWN OUT of MTV Splitsvilla X2?

The current season of MTV Splitsvilla has garnered immense popularity.

The audience is totally enjoying the tasks and the dome sessions.

However, we have a piece of shocking news to share with the audience.

In the upcoming episodes, Ankush Rampal will be thrown out of the show.

The current promo showcases a shocking turn of events. Apparently, Ankush has passed a few obscene comments on female contestants including actress Priyamvada Kant.

The host of the show, Rannvijay, too appeared to be extremely unhappy with the incidence and finally the makers came to a conclusion of directly evicting Ankush Rampal from the show.

Do you think Ankush's journey in the show will end or will there be another twist in the tale?

