OMG! Anupama fans are distraught over the turmoil in MaAn’s life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions here!

Fans of the show are so very fond of the couple of Anupama and Anuj, their chemistry is always appreciated, and fans have given them the ship name MaAn.
MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

But fans of the show are so very fond of the couple of Anupama and Anuj, their chemistry is always appreciated, and fans have given them the ship name MaAn. And they have a massive fan following and fans of the show often take to social media to share their views, edits and so much more.

#MaAn has been through a journey of its own, they have seen ups and downs like none else has and recently with Choti Annu gone, her absence has brought about a change in their equation as well and Anuj has left the house.

The fans of MaAn are really sad about the separation and are really sad that their favorite couple has to go through so much but they are optimistic as well that MaAn will be together.

But they have taken to Twitter to express their reactions, and you can check them out here :

Meanwhile, on the show, Anuj does not say one word and this leaves Maya confused. Later, she takes Anuj to her house, where Choti Anu is staying with her.

Anuj gets excited seeing Choti Anu in front of his eyes. Maya secretly feels happy as both Anuj and Choti Anu are with her.

Anupama on the other hand, is having a hard time trying to deal with the heartbreak.

Do you think MaAN will get back together?

