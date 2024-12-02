OMG! Anupamaa’s Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna’s steamy love scenes with THIS actress once left the viewers in shock

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anupama going to the US.

Gaurav has become a household name for his portrayal of a sweet submissive husband on Anupamaa where even his romantic scenes with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama are limited to hugging and holding hands. However there was once a show of the actor where he had steamy scenes with actress Kritika Kamra. The show we are talking about is Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.

In the show, Kritika Kamra essayed the role of Chandrakanta, while Gaurav Khanna played the character Prince Virendra Singh and the duo were romantically paired. In an old interview, Gaurav mentioned that he and Kritika were aware that they would have to enact some intimate scenes together and the main USp of the show was their sizzling chemistry.

Apart from Prem Ya Paheli- Chandrakanta, Gaurav has also been a part of shows like Laal Ishq, Tere Bin, Bhabhi among others.

