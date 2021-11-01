OMG! Anusha Dandekar OPENS UP on her ‘traumatic experience’, reveals she CHEATED ON someone

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar is one of the most stylish personalities in the world of entertainment.

She is very popular among fans. Anusha Dandekar, on Sunday, took questions from fans about everything from her relationship status to her most traumatic experience. She posted her responses to Instagram Stories.

Anusha confesses to cheating on someone when a fan asked if she had ever done so. She wrote, “I did in my early 20s, I was torn, confused and well, figuring myself out. No excuses, just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today.” Anusha also wrote about her current relationship status: “Single, sexy and free. Making my own money!”

Further, she also spoke about her ‘most traumatic experience’. “So I’ve had benign lumps in my breasts since I was 16, and I was lucky to notice it because they showed us in school in Australia how to self check which I’m so grateful for! Every school should!” she wrote.

She added, “I’ve had many removed but one biopsy I had done right after surgery where I removed a huge one and stumbled on a new one... that biopsy for the new lump was the most pain I ever experienced coz it was so painful to even lightly touch and he had to jab a massive needle in. My mum had just left for a bit and I said I would be fine alone coz it’s never painful really. Ohhh boy but the sweet male nurse held my hand and told me I’m gonna be okay. And I was.”

On the work front, Anusha is known for hosting shows like House of Style, Teen Diva, and Love School.

