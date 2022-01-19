OMG! Arjun Bijlani calls this Superstar ‘Gulabo’ on the sets of India’s Got Talent! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani has impressed the audience with his acting skills and good looks. As much as his acting in serials, his stunts in a popular reality show stunned everyone. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular and beloved actors on television.

He goes against the trend of identifying actors based on their medium and drawing lines between them.

He has appeared in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin, and the State of Siege: 26/11 to name a few.

The actor who had tested Positive has now been fine for a little while after testing negative and has resumed Shooting as a host for India's Got Talent that started airing on Sony TV on the 15th.

Arjun often treats his fans and followers to BTS pictures of shoots, recently the Actor posted a picture with his Gulabo which is none other than Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is the Judge for this season of India's Got Talent.

Arjun posted a picture with Shilpa in a pink dress with the track 'Gulabo' from the Movie ' Shaandar' playing over it!

Take a look at the pictures here:

India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series that will air on Sony TV. The series follows the global Got Talent format, where contestants audition in front of judges and an audience.

A contestant's future in the competition is decided by the judges until the semi-final and final rounds. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty; rapper Badshah; and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

India's Got Talent airs on Sony TV on Weekends.

