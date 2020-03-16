OMG! Ashi Singh talks about her bond with Randeep Rai, says “We are not in touch anymore; there was a bond, but now, there is no connect”

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is a very well-known actress on television, and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and fans loved her chemistry with Randeep Rai.

Post that, she was seen as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she had replaced television star, Avneet Kaur. Currently, she is playing the lead in Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

The actress is also an internet sensation. In a recent interview, Ashi spoke about her bond with Randeep where she said, "Recently, when I and Randeep had shot for the music video, we didn’t have much time to bond with each other as Randeep was unwell. I also had come in from between the shoots, so we didn’t get much time to interact and speak."

She further said, “When we used to shoot Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, he was my first co-star, and yes, we were very good friends in the beginning. The entire gang used to party together. Then, at one point, we got so bored of one another that we started to party solo. Today, we are not in touch, and the bond isn’t the same.”

Well, fans are crazy about Ashi and Randeep, and they are one of the iconic pairs of television.

