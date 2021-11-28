Exclusive: Unknowingly, I sometimes behave like a boy in my actual life: Ashi Singh on playing a tomboy girl in Meet

MUMBAI: From playing Naina in Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai to Jasmine in Aladdin to now playing a spirited young tomboyish Haryanvi girl in her current show Meet, Ashi Singh is one of the young television actresses who is proving her mettle in acting by playing varied roles on TV.

For the first time ever, Ashi is sporting short hair in the show. The actress spoke about the challenges she faces while playing the role of Meet. She shared, “Well, there are a lot of challenges as being a girl I have to behave like a boy. From my look to walk to dialect everything I have to take care of. Every episode I shoot something which I haven’t attempted earlier. There are quite a lot of fight sequences which are draining. I have injured myself several times while performing fight sequences. But in the end, it’s worth it. I am happy to play such a different role on TV.”

We asked Ashi if by any chance she has started living like a character in her actual life, she replied, “Yes, a lot of times I start behaving like Meet. Few days back I visited a mall and a friend of mine told me that I am walking like a boy. I also sometimes unknowingly start talking in Haryanvi to my parents and friends. Well, when you shoot for so many hours you naturally start living like your character.”

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet stars Shagun Pandey opposite Ashi. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.

