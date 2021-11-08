I was skeptical about sporting short hair: Ashi Singh on playing a tomboy girl in Meet

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh happens to be one of the young television actresses who is proving mettle in acting by playing varied roles on TV. From Naina in Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai to Jasmine in Aladdin to now playing a spirited young tomboyish Haryanvi girl in her current show Meet, Ashi proves that she will definitely reach places.

However, Ashi was skeptical before picking up her show Meet. She shared, “When I heard the character details of Meet I was a little skeptical if it will work on TV and if audiences will like watching a female protagonist in a tomboyish avatar. I wasn’t really convinced with the idea of sporting a boy cut look for a show. But it looks like I made the right decision as I have been getting a very good response for the show. It feels great that I look different from the other female protagonists.”

We asked if she took any inspiration from Kangana Ranaut by watching her performance in Tanu Weds Manu, she replied, “No, I haven’t watched her before playing this role as I don’t want to be labelled as a copycat. I worked on my dialect and improvised my own scenes.”

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet stars Shagun Pandey opposite Ashi. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.