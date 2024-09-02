Wow! Ashi Singh catches up with her MEET family, check out her delightful glimpses

She is a social media sensation and keeps her fans and audience updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.
Ashi Singh

MUMBAI : Ashi Singh is a well known face on Indian Television. She gained immense recognition for Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet. She also rose to fame with her performance in Sony Tv’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and became a household name. She is a social media sensation and keeps her fans and audience updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Ashi recently met her Meet cast members and it seems like they all had a good time. She captioned one picture as #Family. Check out her videos here;

The team enjoyed some scrumptious food with some interesting conversations. 

What are your thoughts on the above get together of the Meet team? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

    

