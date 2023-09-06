Exclusive! “I am really happy with my acting career right now”, Ashi Singh talks about her show Meet and rumours of her doing a reality show, read on to know more

She made her television debut with Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters in 2015. The beauty was also seen in Gumrah (season 5) and Crime Patrol (Tamasha Mandli).
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 20:24
MUMBAI:Ashi Singh is a popular actress whose charm and wit have amassed a  massive fan following.

Much known for her role in Sony TV’s show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, the beauty was also seen acting her role as Princess Yasmin.

Currently, winning the hearts of millions of fans as Meet in Zee TV’s show Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Ashi Singh has proved her mettle in acting and achieved many accolades.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress and spoke about many things, including her show Meet and more.

When asked about the show and her being a part of it and how the show has changed, she said, “I have been doing Meet for almost 2 years now, we successfully completed 600 episodes, the audiences that love us, and what I like about this production house is that, they are very experimental, if a track of our works, we just don’t stick to it, we try new things in the story, Shashi Mam, always takes risks and she always wants to show something new and that is what I love that we always keep working on something and we bring different  topics everyweek, about women tackling different obstacles in their life”.

When asked about the rumours of her doing a reality show, she said, “I don’t know really,not into reality shows right now, I am really happy with my acting career right now and I put my whole heart into it and I like playing different characters and I don’t get enough time, when you have a 7 day telecast, but I still try to do something, so that the zeal in me is always alive, to do something different and pretty happy with that right now and I don’t have any plans to go into a reality show as of now”.

Fans have adored Ashi with her co-actor Sameer aka Randeep Rai and Aladdin aka Siddharth Nigam.

