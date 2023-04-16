“They teach us to become better humans”, said Meet’s Ashi Singh talking about her pets

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 08:15
Ashi Singh talking about her pets

MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on! While Ashi Singh has been acing the role of Meet Hooda, and Shagun Pandey of Manmeet post the 1-year leap in the show, the new twists and turns are keeping the viewers hooked on to their television screens.
 
In the upcoming episodes of the show, the viewers will be in for a high-voltage drama where Manmeet will be seen trying to save Shagun (Sumit Singh) by breaking the door of a room because she is trying to burn herself and stopping Meet Hooda from leaving Sarkar house. The show's cast has been shooting back-to-back, and sometimes with a hectic schedule, it gets very tiring for all. Fortunately, along with family members at home, Ashi Singh has a couple of fur babies who turn her stressful day into a relaxed one as soon as she reaches home. Ashi has 2 dogs named Tilly and Joey, and one cat, whose name is Dobby.
 
Ashi Singh mentioned, “I have always been fond of animals and after getting Tilly, Joey, and Dobby in our life, the whole vibe of the house has become cheerful. It is literally like we have three kids in our house and just like them, we want their attention all the time. All my life I have grown up with some or the other pet and bringing these three was like a cherry on the cake. I must say we always need to treat them with proper care, and it is indeed a big responsibility for all of us. One of us always tries to stay back at home to take care of them and give them food at a suitable time. These three have now become core members of our family and are stress busters of our life. I feel they teach us to become better humans in their own unique, innocent way. Playing with them makes me very happy, they have become an integral part of my life.”

While Ashi is enjoying these little moments with her pets, viewers are in for high-end drama in the forthcoming episodes.
 

 

 

Zee TV Meet Hooda Ashi Singh Joey Tilly TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic
MUMBAI : Former actress Somy Ali has reminisced about working with actor Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra in their 1994...
Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'
MUMBAI :Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Ekam in the show 'Udaariyan', shared that even though the TV...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Virat is unable to locate Sai and Savi
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bhuvan Bam reveals how he almost landed in trouble in New Delhi
MUMBAI :Social media sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam recently got into trouble because of a fan.Recently, Bhuvan had...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Teji tells to Katha and Viaan to stay away from each other
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'
MUMBAI :Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has praised Hollywood star and his "dearest friend" Jeremy Renner and said that he...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'
Eisha Singh
Eisha Singh: My four feline cuties taught me that love knows no boundaries
Aditi Shetty
Aditi Shetty: Finding the time to play sports is very challenging
Rahul Bhatia
Rahul Bhatia: Swimming is like meditation for me
Sheeba Akashdeep
Sheeba Akashdeep on being part of the industry: This is a hard world
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani’s family trip is giving us major vacation goals!