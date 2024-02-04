Meet actress Ashi Singh buys a new apartment in Mumbai, performs grihapravesh; WATCH VIDEO

Ashi Singh

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is a well known face on Indian Television. She gained immense recognition for Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet. She also rose to fame with her performance in Sony Tv’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and became a household name. She is a social media sensation and keeps her fans and audience updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Now, buying a home in Mumbai is a huge achievement. Celebs very often buy their first home and feel proud, thus sharing the fantastic news with their fans. Actress Ashi Singh recently has joined the list of celebs who have managed to buy their own home in Mumbai. The actress proudly shared the puja video of her grihapravesh on her Instagram page and captioned it, “Performing Pooja today filled my heart with immense gratitude for all the blessings and the wonderful people who helped make this dream a reality.

Thank you, God, for your guidance and strength.Thank you to my incredible family,my fans and friends for your unwavering support. This wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of you. #NewHome #PoojaCeremony #GratefulHeart #Blessed #Thankful #ashisingh #itsmeashi.”

Check out the video;

Ashi looks stunning in a printed pink salwar suit.

Ashi had previously revealed in an interview that she started working at a very young age which is why she missed out on many life experiences. Thus in 2024 she has decided to learn valuable life skills like driving, singing, dancing, and much more.

Team Tellychakkar wishes Ashi Singh a heartiest congratulations on her new home!

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

