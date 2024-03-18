Ashi Singh reveals that she would love to do a reality show like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Ashi Singh is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following. Now in a recent interview she revealed that she would like to do a reality show like "Khatron Ke Khiladi"
Ashi Singh

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is a well-known actress on television and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and fans loved her chemistry with Randeep Rai.

Post that she was seen as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga where she had replaced television star Avneet Kaur and she was last seen playing the lead in Zee Tv’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

She is also an internet sensational star and she has a massive fan following. The fans keep sharing their love and support for her.

In a recent interview the actress revealed if she would every do a reality show, the actress said "I don't think I can do a reality show though I love watching them but in the future may be I would like to do Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa that's the show I would like to be part of!"

When asked about her future project the actress said "Currently I don't know as I recently hosted a red carpet event and now I am hoping for the best and waiting for the right project"

Well, there is no doubt that Ashi has a massive fan following and her fans do miss watching her on screen and they hope to see her back on screen soon.

The actress could be a good choice to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi as she  comes across a fearless girl who would ace all the stunts and face her fears.

Would you like to see Ashi in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Ashi Singh Randeep Rai Ashdeep meet Sony TV Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai
